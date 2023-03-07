MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This event will be held at the Langford Chaparral Center on Thursday, March 23, at 7pm.

Known as a Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back, businessman, and entrepreneur, Emmitt Smith will be presenting in an installment of Midland College’s Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required for General Admission.

Midland College Distinguished Donors and Friends of the Series receive preferred seating tickets.

Please call the Midland College Foundation for more information about preferred seating opportunities.