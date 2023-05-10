MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A summer enrichment program developed to offer courses for introduction and enhancement rather than for in-depth study.

With courses ranging from Black Light Art to Lego Stem Challenge, to Flag Football, there are plenty of courses available for students who will be completing the first through sixth grade this spring.

Fees range from $45 to $135, depending on the number of classes you choose to enroll in.

Session 1 will be from June 5th through June 15th

through June 15th Session 2 will be from June 19th through June 29th

Specific dates and times for courses are available on the website.

More information and online registration are currently available on the Midland College website or by emailing cecommunityprograms@midland.edu.