MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland College will be holding its graduation ceremony at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on Friday, May 12th at 7pm.

Students who will be participating in the ceremony should be at Chap Center no later than 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, please visit the Midland College website, contact graduation@midland.edu, or call 432-685-4513.