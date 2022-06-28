MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A major achievement for Midland College this week. MC is one of the first schools to be named a Stanley Balck & Decker “Empower Makers” Global Impact Challenge recipient. The Energy Technology department was presented with a $25,000 donation in tools for its Global Impact Challenge recipients. The grant was presented to MC’s Energy Technology department for its efforts to help close the trade skills gap and support workforce development initiatives.

With more than 200 entries, Stanley Black & Decker selected Midland College as one of 86 organizations that will help skill and reskill nearly 180,000 participants in 2022. In a recent news release, recipients were selected based on the number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs, and diversity, along with many other considerations.

Midland College President, Dr. Steve Thomas shared his thoughts on the work that the program has offered over the years.

“One of our most vital roles as a community college is to help supply the current Permian Basin labor market,” said Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas goes on to say, “We are proud of the work that we do to provide West Texans with training and education programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers and to provide local businesses with potential employees who will be able to start work as competent, valuable workers. I wish to commend Stanley Black & Decker for recognizing this goal and helping us fulfill it.”

The $25,000 donation was received in tools to improve the student’s experience with hands-on training in the latest technology.

Stanley Black & Decker VP of Social Impact, Diane Cantello shared her thoughts on supporting MC’s Energy Technology department.

“Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud to support Midland College as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” said Cantello.

Cantello goes on to say, “Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World.’ Funding educational programs that revitalize trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”