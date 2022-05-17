MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Pre-K Academy graduation was held Tuesday, and for these little ones and their families this is a huge day.

These Pre-K students will now move on and take that leap to elementary school next year.

The end of year graduation ceremony marks the end of a chapter and the start of a new one…

“I’m excited for their new adventure.” said Principal Lori Smith.

“Its a little emotional watching them go off and be in kindergarten.” said Teachers Assistant, Emerald Rumero.

Midland ISD and Midland College have partnered on the Pre-K Academy since 2019. The academy currently serves 68 students. 22 are coming back next year from the 3-year-old class to move on now to the 4-year-old class.



We also graduated 34 kids from our pre-k program, and 24 of those have been with us for two years.” said Principal Smith.



“Its a little bittersweet. The 4 year old’s that graduated today, I had them last year, so its a little joyful and sad at the same time, to see them graduate and move on to kinder, and to really watch them grow up.” said Rumero.

The college recently announced the construction of a new, larger Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence that will serve 288 Pre-K students.

“Watching the kids smile and laugh and hug on each other is how we should end the school year.” said Principal Smith.

Families in attendance all celebrated the big milestone in these young academic careers.

“It never gets easy, it never does. Its also hard because you grow bonds with the families as well.” said Rumero.