MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland College has officially broken ground on its new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.

The 60,000 square foot building will host many Pre-K academy classrooms as well as another floor dedicated to the new degree programs.

The new building will now serve 288 little ones, instead of 68 students like years past.

Leaders of the college say this new opportunity is looking to address two major challenges in the communty: a shortage of teachers and new quality early childhood opportunities.

“We think that the program we’ve designed for early childhood education is going to attract a lot of interest. We know its going to help fill the gap with MISD.” said Steve Thomas, President of Midland College. He says early education is crucial to get students on track.

“If they’re not on reading level at first grade, they’re in trouble. So many of these kids are coming in without this Pre-K opportunity, so they’re not really prepared. If they’re not on reading level by 3rd grade they’re really lost.” said Thomas.

This new building will also be the home for Midland College’s new Early Childhood Education Bachelor’s Degree program– where these college students will get hands on experience working in these Pre-K classrooms.

“We’re going to do it here, a kind of niche program at midland college. But its going to be very successful the way we’ve designed it.” said Thomas.

Fundraising for the building is 90% complete, with the help of donations of $10 million each from the Permian Strategic Partnership and Scharbauer Foundation. Other major donors have also contributed to making this all possible. The anticipated completion date is in the Fall of 2023.