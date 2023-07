MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County announced the closure of several roads beginning Monday night. The roads will be closed for asphalt paving.

CR 1250 will be closed from the night of Monday, July 10 to Tuesday night. CR 1260 will close the night of July 12. and CR 1270 will be closed from the night of Monday, July 17 to the night of Tuesday, July 18.