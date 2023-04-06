MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Clerk’s Office announced Thursday that the County has gone digital with the launch of a new service that will allow community members to apply online to obtain access to vital records. This includes birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage licenses.

In additional, patients giving birth at Midland Memorial Hospital will be given a flyer to help new parents obtain their newborn’s birth certificate online as well. Just scan the QR code below to access the website.