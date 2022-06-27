MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Commissioner’s Court voted today to extend its outdoor burning ban through September 24. However, fireworks will still be allowed outside of City Limits. The County said anyone popping fireworks should keep a source of water nearby and be prepared for emergencies.

The burn ban was approved because of severe drought conditions, as determined by the Texas Forrest Service, and will be enforced to protect the lives and property of those living in the county, according to a news release. Violators could be punished by a fine of up to $500.

People in the county can still burn household trash because the County does not provide trash services. However, only household trash can be burned. The trash must be burned in a barrel and there must be a water source close by. Additionally, the County said people living in rural areas should keep a well mowed area extending about 30 feet around their homes and outbuildings to help keep a fire from reaching any structures. Those burning trash are also asked to call 432-685-7340 before lighting the barrel on fire.