MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All City of Midland offices will be closing at 3pm on Friday, September 1st, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

This will include the MLK Jr. Community Center, Midland Health Services, and Midland Animal Services.

Midland Animal Services will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, September 2nd from 10am to 2pm, with Rescue Runners being scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd from 8am to 10am. All other office hours will resume on Tuesday, September 5th.

For any non-emergency, residents are encouraged to contact the Police Non-Emergency line at 432-685-7108. For customer service/water/sewer emergencies after hours, residents should use the emergency line at 432-685-7340. Payments can be made after hours on the city’s website.