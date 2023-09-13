MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At Wednesday morning’s City Council meeting, Tall City leaders recognized September as Hunger Action Month.

The City of Midland says 12 percent of households in Midland County experience food insecurity, with more than 20 people in Midland County experiencing hunger yearly. The city also says Midlanders rely on the West Texas Food Bank.

If you want to get involved, the West Texas Food Bank is always looking for volunteers. Just contact the Food Bank or the City of Midland for more information.