Midland City Council At-Large watch party for candidates

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s election season in the Basin. Hundreds of people made it out to the polls to vote for their candidate of choice.

We spoke to some of the Midland City Council At -Large candidates during their watch party, and they say they are glad to have the communities support this election season.

Midland City council At-large candidate, Dustin Johnson is running for this position for the first time and despite the results, he still hopes to make a difference in the community.

“You don’t have to have thousands of dollars to run, if you have a voice and want to make some change don’t be scared, get out there and do it, I did,” says Johnson.

One candidate who was back for re-election, Michael Trost hopes that Midlanders will support him despite the results of the election.

“I’m not one of those who take things for granted. Anything can happen and so I’m hopeful, I’ve got a lot of good support” says Trost.

Many people were at the polls today and after final results were in Robin Poole, was named the seat holder for Midland City Council At-Large.