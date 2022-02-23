MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Christian School has released a statement regarding the future of the five staff members arrested last week after police say they failed to report the sexual assault of a student.

The statement reads, “The individuals facing these allegations will not be on campus in an administrative role nor participating in the operation of the school until the legal system has completed its work, at which point a fully informed decision about their futures will be made.”

Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Head Baseball Coach Barry Russell were taken into custody February 16th and charged with one count of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal.

From left to right: Counts, Ellis, Lee, Russell, McClendon

The arrests came after Midland Police began investigating in late January. According to an arrest affidavit, police began their investigation on January 28th after a 9th grade student said he was assaulted on January 20th.

According to the 9th grader, he was assaulted in the locker room at Christiansen Stadium after baseball practice. The victim told police when he entered the locker room, the lights were turned off and he was pushed to the ground. The victim said someone in the darkened room told him it was “Freshman Initiation Day”. The victim told police a 10th grade student repeatedly hit him with a baseball bat, and then used the bat to sexually assault him.

MPD executed a search warrant on February 14th after the school failed to turn over documentation regarding their own internal investigation. In its search of the school, MPD found documents created on February 11 and February 12 by Counts and McClendon, even though Ellis told investigators the school had launched an investigation on January 21, there was no documentation to prove that. In separate interviews, Counts and McClendon told investigators they had not interviewed students until three weeks after the assault took place and that the students they interviewed said they could not remember what happened.

According to the affidavit, during their search, investigators found multiple emails between the five who were later arrested and another unnamed person. The affidavit stated that in those emails, the unnamed person told the others if they did not call to report the assault, he would.

The five were later released from jail on bond.

Although the school has said these employees will not be returning anytime soon, some questions regarding the school’s leadership still remain. However, in a previous statement, school leaders said, “Currently, we have qualified acting administrators to supervise the campus, oversee student activities, support faculty, and maintain the day-to-day operation of the school.”