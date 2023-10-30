MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Through a partnership with Diamondback Energy and the City of Midland, the Keep Midland Beautiful TreeKeepers will be planting 50 trees at Sparks Park on Friday.

The groups will be spending Friday morning planting the native and adaptive trees, commemorating the 51st Anniversary of Texas Arbor Day.

Employees from Diamondback Energy will help plant the trees, with help from Coleman High School and the KMB TreeKeepers. City of Midland Parks Employees will be auguring the holes, laying irrigation, as well as staking and mulching the trees for each planting held.

KMB says this helps Diamondback Energy and their pledge to plant 100 more trees in 2022. Diamondback planted 100 trees in city parks in 2021 and 2022.

The planting will be taking place at 9:15am on Friday, November 3rd at Sparks Park.

For more information about Keep Midland Beautiful, you can visit their website here.