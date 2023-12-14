MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Wednesday was Taylor Swift’s birthday and fans all over celebrated the big day. The Permian Basin was no exception.

People gathered at the Centennial Library in honor of Swift’s big day. The free event hosted music, arts and crafts, and even Taylor Swift trivia.

“It’s really great to see this many people in the library,” said Julie Pearson, Assistant Director at the Centennial Library. “We try to ask our patrons all the time what kind of events they would like…never guessed in a million years that, I mean I know Taylor Swift is popular, but we were guessing maybe fifty? There’s probably at least a hundred, maybe a little bit more in there. We’re in two different rooms in the library right now, this is awesome.”

Once the library realized how big the event would be, they were able to get multiple sponsors like Domino’s and HEB to help provide food and drinks for the big birthday party.