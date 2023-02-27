MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Midland family had to do some major repairs after they said a car chase through their neighborhood ended with the driver crashing into their backyard.

These Midland homeowners woke up to a loud noise last Saturday, February 18th, around midnight when they said a car rammed into the cement wall in their backyard. The couple said they spoke with police that night who confirmed with them it was a car chase.

They chose to remain anonymous but said knowing what happened, they’re just glad no one was injured.

“We looked out our bedroom window and saw the big whole in our fence,” they said.

“Our first thought was maybe a propane tank had busted but when we were on the phone with 9-1-1 the operator told us, that there was a high speed pursuit that had ended in our fence.”

She said after they realized what had happened, her husband was surprised to see the driver of the car, run in the opposite direction of the Midland Police who were on the scene.

“The car, the bumper, the license plate, I mean it was in a million pieces and all in our yard and our neighbors yard and I mean, destroyed,” she suggested. “I don’t know how the person even got out, how the people in the car were even able to get out and walk or run from the scene, it looked like it could’ve killed them.”

She said they didn’t expect this to happen in their own backyard.

“Our last thought would’ve been that the chase ended in our backyard. We didn’t really know what was happening if somebody was trying to break in or what it was, just kind of confused and scared it was super loud too, smokey and just kind of like a creepy scene to look out and see the fence missing, the police lights, and smoke and stuff.”

Overall, they were glad damage was only done to their fence.

“It was a big relief that it didn’t end in our house, or that you know, the person that got out of the car for whatever the chase was, I suspect something not great, didn’t run into our back yard or into our house, or anything that caused danger to us personally, outside of just the damage to our property.”

Since then, the homeowners and their neighbors have been able to fix their fence.

Now as for the chase, ABC Big 2 reached out to MPD regarding this case and have yet to receive any information. We will be sure to update as the story develops.