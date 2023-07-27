MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland is calling for all developers in the area as the City Planning Department wants to ensure citizens have the resources they need to develop their projects here in the Basin.

Weekly meetings every Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 help developers connect with city staff, address key issues, and kickstart projects smoothly. More information can be found on the City of Midland’s website.

Crude Food Barbeque opened it’s doors on Big Spring Street in Midland.

“We are a food fueled by passion, we’re a BBQ fast food restaurant, fast casual we have food, a little splash of texmex food with a little BBQ. We started in an apartment and worked our way up to where were at now,” says Jr. Hernandez, the owner of Crude Food Barbeque.

“We wanted to do this right here the restaurant, something that’s going to be fast something good something affordable, our passion is BBQ our grilled cheese, our brisket grilled cheese is fanominal people like our sides, our sides set us apart as well from street corn to our green chili mac the sandwiches are spot on and our plates, have to try our sandwiches if you come in. Our team members will make you feel valued, you’ll try some great food and you might try something new and you’ll enjoy. You’ll actually taste our passion in our food that’s what keeps us going,” continued Hernandez.

Goodwill West Texas is expanding its mission with a new accredited career center, with the goal of empowering West Texans by offering free essential resources, career development, and job placement services. This includes writing a resume, computer training, and career coaching. The Midland Career Center is now open Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

