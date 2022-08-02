MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at the facility at 1200 N Fairgrounds. Those wishing to participate are asked to sign up prior to the session by calling 432-685-7420.

The shelter said volunteers can help by walking dogs, patting cats, giving baths, answering phones, and more. And one volunteer said her favorite part about the program is spending time with the animals who have “so much love to give”.

If you can’t make the first orientation, there will be orientation sessions offered monthly. Volunteers aged 15 years or younger will need to be accompanied by a guardian.