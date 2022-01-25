MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland woman pleaded guilty last week to not paying federal payroll taxes. According to court records, Lydia Evaro Madrigal, 64, was the President and Chief Executive Officer for EXN, Inc.

Starting in 2013 through 2015, EXN withheld payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks but did not make the required payroll tax payments to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a release. In all, Madrigal failed to account for and pay $637,594.35 in payroll taxes withheld from EXN’s employees. Madrigal also failed to pay the employer portion of the $249,536.35 in FICA taxes for 2013 through 2015.

Instead, Madrigal used the money for her own personal benefit. As of the today, Madrigal has voluntary paid losses to the IRS in full.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will soon determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A mugshot for Madrigal was unavailable.