MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local Domino’s Pizza owner, Jim Gerety announced today he is running for Midland City Council District 4.

After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees, raising a family in Midland, and giving back to local charities, Gerety said he found himself wanting to use his leadership skills to benefit fellow residents in District 4 and in the City of Midland.

Gerety said, “Midland needs to Hire & Retain more Police Officers to serve and protect the community. We must have safer streets through improved traffic enforcement. Part of this plan means increasing wages for police so that we can maintain a stable and qualified police force and not lose these officers to larger metros. In addition, Midland has been growing and quicker infrastructure development is needed. We need to do more than just maintain our current roads, water, and sewer system. We need to advance upcoming projects and improve them to handle the growth and development of Midland.”

Gerety grew his 7 Domino’s Pizza locations in Midland-Odessa back in 1999 to now 24 locations in Texas with his wife Cassie. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Breaking Bread Kitchen and the Midland Community Theater and is currently the Chairman of the Grasslands Estates West Homeowner Association. Jim and his wife are also supporters of the Permian Basin Honor Flight, the Commemorative Air Force – High Sky Wing, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and more.

Gerety will be on the ballot against Amy Stretcher Burkes for the seat vacated by Lori Blong, who is now running for Mayor. Anyone wanting to add their name to the upcoming ballot for Mayor or City Council seats 3 or 4 will need file by August 22.