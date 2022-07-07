MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland announced Thursday it will soon launch a new public survey tool to “better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of city services and the local quality of life”.

The City said the tool will enable it to more holistically understand local neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities. The survey asks city residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in Midland including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.

“As we strive to get input from residents this partnership with Zencity will help us make the best decisions for the future of our city. This tool will give us a much broader, more representative reach into our communities by putting the survey not only on our website but also on the apps that people use most”, said Mayor Patrick Payton

The survey will launch in late July and will gather hundreds of responses from residents. The survey will appear to residents through the use of digital ads in various locations such as news websites, social media platforms, blogs, and apps.

Based on responses, the survey will measure resident satisfaction regarding local services and quality of life in the city, while also identifying key concerns residents want the city to address. In addition, the city will share a link with residents to participate in the survey on midlandtexas.gov

Survey Methodology

Zencity’s community survey incorporates voices from every corner of the community. To do so, Zencity sets response targets based on U.S. Census data about the municipality.

Zencity ensures the security and privacy of its data and survey respondents. Survey responses are anonymous. If a respondent chooses to share their email address for follow-up purposes, their survey responses are kept confidential. Zencity does not ask for a respondent’s name, address, or any other personally-identifying information.

Zencity’s weighting accounts for the responses of every single person who answered a question. The responses give a proportional voice to all demographics (e.g., by age, sex, race, education level, and income level) based on the makeup of the municipality.