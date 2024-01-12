MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Human trafficking is a 150-billion-dollar industry with an estimated 25 million forced into sex trafficking worldwide and it’s an issue that local law enforcement and victim advocates are working hard to address in the Permian Basin. Now, one Midland business has teamed up to help.

On Thursday, in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Callender’s Gallery kicked off a fundraising campaign aimed at raising money to train area law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking with proceeds from an art auction pouring right back into the community in the form of education for those on the front lines.

Christina Payne, founder and director of the non-profit Within Reach, a crisis intervention ministry, explained why training for first responders is so important.

“What really brought me to this event was the fact they really wanted to educate the first responders…I think that my experiences with the police department…with different types of programs, has not always been well. I feel like sometimes they (police) came in and they meant well…but the effects of their presence has actually created more problems for me or those around me. When we treat a girl (victim of trafficking), we have the police department that comes in, but because of how they handled it, we end up losing the girl, either back out into the streets or back to the person (trafficker) because they didn’t feel safe or they felt threatened and just that the people (police) weren’t educated enough,” Payne said.

To Payne, law enforcement training is key to not only putting traffickers in jail, but also in ensuring that rescued victims have a chance at a new life and an opportunity to heal.

If you’d like to learn more about the education series, it’s not just for law enforcement; it’s also used to help educate school children about the dangers of sex trafficking and abductions. You can view the material here.

If you’d like to help contribute to the fundraiser, you’ll find the art auction here.