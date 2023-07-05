MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a runaway teen and enticed her into making a drug deal on at least one occasion. Courtez Rashaud Black, 34, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court documents, on June 14, a juvenile parole officer contacted a Midland Police Department investigator after she discovered that her 16-year-old parolee was involved in a sexual relationship with an older man. The probation officer noted that the teen in question had run away twice since December of 2022 and had become involved with her friend’s stepfather, identified as Black.

During a forensic interview, the teen said she became sexually involved with Black when she ran away in March- she said Black gave her alcohol, took her out to eat, and was buying her things and providing for her, which is why she didn’t care about the age difference. During her time with Black, the teen said they would go to clubs and dance, while trying to remain inconspicuous to her friend, Black’s stepdaughter. One night at the club, the teen said Black arranged a drug buy in which she had to deliver narcotics to a man in exchange for $400.

The teen said she and Black engaged in sexual activity on multiple occasions, including a time involving another underage teen, and had an arrangement that they wouldn’t admit to their relationship if caught. The teen also admitted to sending Black nude photographs using a phone he purchased for her. Things reportedly ended when Black’s stepdaughter found out and a physical altercation ensued.

Black was arrested on a warrant on July 2 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a US Marshal hold. His bond has been set at $50,000. A mugshot for Black was not immediately available.