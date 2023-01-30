MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 55 crashes from 12:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Monday after a winter storm rolled into the Basin and created icy roadways, especially along less traveled roads.

Now, troopers are asking drivers to continue practicing winter driving safety.

“Please reduce your speed and maintain a safe following distance. If you must travel, please allow plenty of time to reach your destination. The water on the roadways is expected to freeze overnight with the possibility of black ice and slick roadway conditions in the early morning hours of January 31,” DPS said in a statement.