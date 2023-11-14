MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – During a City Council meeting on Tuesday morning, Chief Information Officer Jennifer Frescaz provided an update to the radio upgrade first responders in Midland are currently undergoing.

The city says this upgrade to a Motorola system would allow for easier communication with agencies outside city limits. The radio project is expected to be complete by June 2024.

The council also approved the purchase and upfitting of 30 Chevrolet Tahoes and two Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks for Midland Police Department, costing nearly $2.7 million.

Additionally, the council approved plans for improvements to the Midland Airpark entry road. This project would see the construction of a roadway and bridge structure, allowing water to go under the road in a flooding event, making entry in to the Airpark easier.