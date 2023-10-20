MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesday, October 24th and Wednesday, October 25th, for staff training.

The City of Midland says the team will be participating in specialized training courses, in an effort to elevate the team’s expertise. The City says this training ensures consistent application of contemporary practices in animal care, and efficiently managing challenging situations. Training courses include:

Canine Behavior

OC Pepper Spray

Bite Stick

Chemical capture Certification Course

Advanced Animal Control Officer training

During this time, on-call emergency staff and dog reclaims will be available by calling 432-685-7420.

For emergencies after regular business hours, residents should call the non-emergency number at 432-685-7108.

The City of Midland classifies the following as on-call emergencies: