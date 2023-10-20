MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesday, October 24th and Wednesday, October 25th, for staff training.
The City of Midland says the team will be participating in specialized training courses, in an effort to elevate the team’s expertise. The City says this training ensures consistent application of contemporary practices in animal care, and efficiently managing challenging situations. Training courses include:
- Canine Behavior
- OC Pepper Spray
- Bite Stick
- Chemical capture Certification Course
- Advanced Animal Control Officer training
During this time, on-call emergency staff and dog reclaims will be available by calling 432-685-7420.
For emergencies after regular business hours, residents should call the non-emergency number at 432-685-7108.
The City of Midland classifies the following as on-call emergencies:
- Animal bite/scratch within City limits
- Sick or injured animals
- Wildlife within City limits, excluding non-confined fox sightings
- Cruelty concerns
- Aggressive or vicious dog without breed specificity
- Agency assist for MPD and MFD
- Specific agency assists for Midland SO and DPS
- Animals trapped in vehicles
- Puppy sellers