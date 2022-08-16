MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Animal Service is hosting a low-cost drive-thru vaccine & chip clinic from 10 am to 1 pm this Saturday, August 20th at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd.

In an effort to keep pets safe, the city will offer a number of vaccines and chips to your four-legged friend. The clinic will accept cash and credit cards for the vaccines and chips offered on Saturday.

Here is a list of what you can expect ahead of Saturday’s clinic:

Parvo/Distemper/Bordetella Combination $15

Rabies $15

Dewormer $5

Microchip $

Nexguard $15