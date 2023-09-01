MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services announced it will hold free microchip clinicc for cats and dogs from September 1 through the 30th.

Clinic hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday. Appointments are not required, and pet owners are asked to park in designated spots (1-5) at the north end of the parking lot at 1200 N Fairgrounds Road and call 432-685-7420 to check in with staff.

“Microchipping is a quick and safe way to protect your pet; if a pet is found, they can be taken to any vet’s office or animal organization and scanned for a microchip. Microchipping your animals can help reunite your family if a pet is lost. Our microchips are used to have free lifetime online registration and information updating,” the City said.