MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services will be closed to public walk-ins from Wednesday, July 12 – Friday, July 14, 2023, for scheduled training. However, residents can call Animal Services at (432) 685-7420 to make arrangements for the following services during normal business hours:

Request for the dispatch of an animal control officer

Adoptions of animals currently at the shelter