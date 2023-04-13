MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland Animal Services will be closed to the public until further notice because of an increase in symptomatic animals showing signs of an illness. Animal Services has tested all animals that are symptomatic and will start treatment and disinfecting pending the lab results.

The City said it will notify the community when it plans to resume normal business hours. While the shelter is closed, staff will deep clean and disinfect the shelter to eradicate the highly contagious disease.

How can you help? If you need to surrender your dog, please reach out to rescues and post on social media platforms to try and rehome your animal. Additionally, always make sure your pets stay up to date on vaccinations annually. Check with your local veterinarian to see what vaccines are necessary to protect your pet.

Midland Animal Services is still available via phone and appointment Monday thru Friday from 8AM – 6PM. Cat intake and deceased animal drop-offs will still be available via appointment only. The City said it anticipates reopening Saturday, April 15 for adoptions but will remain closed to intake at least until Tuesday, April 18.

Rescue Runners is scheduled for Saturday, April 15.