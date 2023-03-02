MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department continues to ask for the public’s helping finding two women responsible for dumping several dogs at a Green & Clean Car Wash on Briarwood Avenue.

The Midland Animal Shelter Animal Services Manager, Ty Coleman, said animal cruelty in the area is, unfortunately, very common.

He said after seeing the video, he was appalled, and hopes that more Midlander’s make the effort to help animals

“What if that was a child? And you just dumped the child and they’re thinking okay, are you coming back at some point? What’s going on? They have no idea what’s going on,” said Coleman.

MPD has classified this as an animal cruelty case.

Following the post on Facebook from Crime Stoppers, many in the community were upset, including Coleman himself.

Coleman added, “It’s really heartbreaking. Seeing the animals, they’re being taken out of their vehicles, they’re wagging their tails, thinking something exciting is about to happen and then you just drive off and you see the animal chasing the vehicle, which is just very sad. I get chills watching that.”

He said unfortunately animal cruelty and dumping has been a major issue in the area.

“It’s not anything new unfortunately, that’s happening out in this area, we have a very transient population and so if they don’t feel like they can find a home for an animal, their next option is just dumping,” shrugged Coleman.

Animal Services said they’ll investigate each case thoroughly.

He ensured, “First, Midland Animal Services investigates all animal cruelty investigations. We investigate that civilly, and that turns into a criminal matter. If we believe that it is animal cruelty, we’ll pass it on to the police department to file charges”

Coleman hopes people understand there are options if you do want to get rid of your pets.

“We want people to reach out for help. Ask for help before making that criminal decision to dump the animal, because it is a class a misdemeanor,” he emphasized. “Reach out to your friends, your neighbors, reach out on social media to people and ask for help. That’s the biggest thing, just ask for help.”

As for this specific case, if you have any information, contact MPD or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.