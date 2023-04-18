MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland Animal Services has reopened and is observing normal business operations, except for dog intakes, after a brief closure caused by dogs showing signs of illness. MAS will remain closed to new dog intakes until April 25.

Because the City cannot take in new dogs, Animal Services staff is offering dog food to anyone holding on to a stray- the food will be available until April 25. Anyone needing to surrender a dog us asked to schedule an appointment or wait until normal intake resumes. Owners needing to surrender are also asked to use a non-profit organization for help when possible.

To schedule an appointment, call 432-685-7420.