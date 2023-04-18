MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services accepted a six-month grant to the tune of $12,000 to help staff better care for animals in its charge. The grant comes from the Best Friends Animal Society and the City said the funds will help pay for a licensed veterinarian who can implement life-saving protocols, provide basic care, as well as perform spay/neuter surgeries for shelter animals.

Midland Animal Services will continue its search for a licensed veterinarian to provide these services as a full-time employee. The City said the grant is a testament to the Best Friends Animal Society’s commitment to supporting animal welfare organizations and their efforts to improve the health and well-being of animals in need.

“This grant is a significant boost for the City of Midland and our animal shelter. We are grateful to the Best Friends Animal Society for their continued support and partnership in our efforts to improve the welfare of animals in our community.” Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman