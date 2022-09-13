MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Paw in Need of Rescue Inc. has taken to social media to warn people that when you give a pet away for free online, there’s a chance it could be used as bait in dog fighting training.

The woman who runs A Paw in Need of Resuce Inc. wasn’t available for an interview, but the animal advocates at the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals in Midland agree with her warning.

“Dog fighting is everywhere. I would never personally just give a dog away to somebody on social media without knowing who the person is and what kind of upbringing the dog is going to have,” said the sanctuary employee who requested to remain anonymous.

That shelter employee does have advice on how West Texans can safely find a forever home for a dog or cat if a local animal shelter isn’t currently accepting animals.

“If you’re having to rehome a dog and you can’t get into a no kill facility, there’s always other things you can do. Word of mouth and people that you know (can help) and making sure the dog is vaccinated, and spayed or neutered always helps with placement,” said the employee.

And the staff at the Lone Star Sanctuary for animals can’t stress enough to ask family members and close, trusted friends before screening unknown people for possible pet adoption.

And if you’re actually looking to adopt, the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals is at capacity and they are desperate for kind and loving West Texans to give their dogs and cats some forever homes.