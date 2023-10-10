MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The intersection of North Midkiff Road and West Wadley Avenue will be temporarily closing overnight between 8pm and 6am.

According to a release by the City of Midland, work will be starting on October 16th at 8pm, pending any weather conditions or unforeseen issues. Work is expected to last throughout the week.

One side of the intersection will be closed off to all traffic each night, forming a “T” intersection. The intersection closures will rotate in a clockwise pattern:

The west side of the intersection will be closed on the night of Monday, October 16th.

The south side of the intersection will be closed on the night of Tuesday, October 17th.

The east side of the intersection will be closed on the night of Wednesday, October 18th.

The north side of the intersection will be closed on the night of Thursday, October 19th.

The City of Midland says these closures will be addressing the bumps in the road, caused by the asphalt meeting the concrete on each side of the intersection.

Drivers should plan accordingly, exercising caution when travelling through the area.