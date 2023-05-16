MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- While work progresses on the new bridge at I-20 and County Road 1250, the Midkiff bridge gets a date for phased demolition to begin for it’s renovation project.

The roadway approaches leading to the bridge will be closed on Tuesday, May 30th, with phased demolition beginning Wednesday, May 31st. After closing, both Midkiff and Cotton Flat will be unavailable for north-south travel across I-20.

According to a release from TxDOT, the new overpass configuration will eliminate the risk of bridge strikes on I-20 by trucks, as well as provide accessible pedestrian walkways.

Once completed, the CR 1250, Midkiff, and Cotton Flat overpasses will provide commuters and trucking interests a safer and more efficient I-20 corridor, says TxDOT.

Ahead of the Midkiff closure, north-south travelers on Midkiff will need to plan for alternate routes and extra time for travel. This will push traffic to Loop 250, Antelope Trail, and State Highway 349. Commuters should expect longer travel times on these roadways.

The overpass at CR 1250 and county road extension is expected to open in summer of 2023, providing an additional east-west connection from CR 1250 to Loop 250 along Cholla Road.

Midkiff Road is expected to reopen in early spring of 2024. Cotton Flat Road will reopen shortly after in the spring of 2024.

Pulice Construction was awarded the CR 1250 bridge project with a bid of approximately $59.1 million. James Construction was awarded the Midkiff bridge project with a bid of approximately $36.3 million. FNF Construction was awarded the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of approximately $68.5 million.

For more information, please contact Maryann Cedillo at maryann.cedillo@txdot.gov or at 432-498-4746