MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation says a major milestone toward the completion of the Midkiff and Cotton Flat bridges will be seen over the next two weeks, as the main bridge deck support beams will be lifted into place at both sites. The Department says this is a significant step toward opening both roads to north-south traffic in the spring.

According to a release, cranes will be moving into the Midkiff site first, with lifting operations occurring on Thursday, January 11th, Saturday, January 13th, and Monday, January 15th. Both eastbound and westbound left main lanes will be closed from 9am to 5pm on each of these days, providing a safe workspace.

The beam operation at the Cotton Flat site will begin on Monday morning, January 15th, and complete overnight on Saturday, January 20th through early Sunday morning, January 21st.

There is no expected impact to daytime traffic at the Cotton Flat site from January 15th to January 20th. During the January 20th overnight beam lift, the westbound left lane will be closed from 7pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday.

Drivers are being asked to remain alert for temporary frontage road and main lane closures in these work zones. Drivers should also plan routes ahead of time and expect significant delays, using an alternate route when possible.

James Construction was awarded the Midkiff bridge project with a bid of approximately $36.3 million. FNF Construction was awarded the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of approximately $68.5 million.