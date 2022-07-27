PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin’s largest anime festival is back in the Basin this weekend at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center from July 29th to July 31st.

For nearly 3 years, the Midessanime festival has entertained the community through cosplay, collector items shopping, and more.

In a recent news release, voice actors and other attendees include Sean Chiplock (Genshin Impact, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Tokyo Revengers, Kuroko’s Basketball), Aaron Dismuke (FullMetal Alchemist, Dr. Stone, Fairy Tail, My Hero Academia), Tom Gibis (Naruto, Boruto), Lindsay Seidel (Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Assassination Classroom), Cory J Phillips (Fire Force, Overlord III, Fairy Tail), Erica Schroeder (Yu Gi Oh!, One Piece, Pokemon), and Sarah Natochenny (Pokemon -the voice of Ash Ketchum).

Fandom events, which manages a number of conventions across multiple states, shared that buying a VIP ticket will afford you more access to the three-day convention.

Josh Wilson, the owner, shared that the perks are worth the upgrade,

“Not only do VIPs get exclusive items such as a customized badge, lanyard, t-shirt, prints, buttons, and gift bags, but they are also treated to a private mixer with staff on Thursday before the convention. They may also enter the event 30 minutes before the general public, and can skip any and all lines on Celebrity Row. They also get priority seating at concerts and panels, many of which are standing room only.”

Wilson goes on to say,

“This event is built around staying at the absolutely beautiful Odessa Marriott Hotel, which slashed their room prices just for Midessanime. We have dozens of panels on anime, gaming, and geek culture, a Live Action Role Playing arena with tournaments, an authentic Japanese Maid Cafe, members can laugh till their sides hurt with Take One Improv’s comedy shows, and attendees can party well past midnight with our EDM rave, after parties, and anime-themed cocktails based on the voice actors.”

With so much to do over the course of three days, Midessanime strongly recommends booking a room at

the Odessa Marriott, even if attendees are local.

“Make it a stay-cation,” Wilson adds. “With the prices of gas what they are now, staying at an $85 million dollar hotel in your own backyard is an amazing way to enjoy Midessanime.”

Memberships (tickets) and loads of information about Midessanime can be found here