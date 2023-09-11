ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD police arrested a 12-year-old Wilson and Young Middle School student after he was allegedly caught with a gun on campus Monday morning.

In a news release, ECISD leaders said as students were arriving at school, leaders at Wilson & Young Middle School received reports from several kids that they saw a student on campus with a weapon. ECISD police were notified immediately, the student was identified, located, and arrested after police confirmed he did have a handgun in his backpack.

The student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited a Third-degree Felony.

An ECISD spokesperson said in a statement, “School leaders want to thank the students who came forward today. The idea that if you see something, you say something, is the very first step in keeping our schools as safe as possible. Second, we want to thank our ECISD police officers and school administrators for their immediate response. Our police have very specific procedures for this type of situation, and they moved very quickly to investigate and apprehend this student. Finally, I want to remind parents to please know what your kids have in their backpacks and are bringing to school. Safety is our priority, and we must work together to accomplish this.”