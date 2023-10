FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — After an intense game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, October 17, 2023, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola recounted the game’s highlights.

According to head coach Mike McCarthy, the team did enough to win against the Chargers, but just barely.

With a 4-2 record going into the bye week, Spagnola said the Cowboys are just one game behind Philadelphia in the NFC East.