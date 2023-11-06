FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — In a highly contested game against the Eagles on Sunday, November 5, 2023, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy found many positives in the game despite the unfortunate loss, said Silver Insider Mickey Spagnola.

“If I was home watching the game on TV, I would think that was viewed as a very competitive, enjoyable football game in Washington,” McCarthy said. “A lot of ups and downs, a lot of twists and turns. I thought the adversity advancement of a football team to navigate to different challenges is definitely something we can draw from moving forward.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 29 of 44 passes for a season-high, and the majority of those passes ended up going to CeeDee Lamb, who once again set a career record with 191 yards in receptions for the Silver Star Nation.