MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Featuring synthetic grass with gridiron markings and field goal uprights, the new facility will be used for physical education classes, marching band, football, soccer, the Starz dance team, and numerous other campus and community activities.

According to Midland ISD, the Midland High School spearheaded the effort to bring the new field to the campus back in January of 2022. Since then, the community has donated more than $400,000 to the cause.

MHS will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 18th at 10:45am. The ceremony will feature speakers including Superintendent Stephanie Howard and MHS head football coach Thad Fortune. The MHS drumline, Starz dance team, and cheerleaders will also be performing at the ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public.