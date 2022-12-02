MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School senior Spencer Esquibel, 18, is celebrating this week after passing his state firefighter exam- he’s now one step closer to realizing his dream and plans to become a firefighter when he graduates.

Esquibel is among a handful of Midland ISD students participating in the Midland College Firefighter Certification Program- a course designed to prepare aspiring firefighters to meet and exceed all state requirements in preparation for a career as a firefighter. Students who complete all Midland College and TCFP eligibility requirements will be prepared to take the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Basic Suppression Exam that certifies individuals for entry-level firefighter positions statewide.

Students like Esquibel are desperately needed in communities across Texas that have struggled to fill firehouse vacancies in recent years. The teen said he decided to take the course in high school because of the EMS courses that train future first responders to evaluate patients and perform basic life-saving procedures in the field.

Initially, Esquibel wanted to be a nurse and though the course could prepare him for that. Now, after battling fires at the Harris Field Training Facility, Esquibel has found his true purpose and said when others are running out of burning buildings, he’s prepared to run in.

“I originally wanted to go into the medical field, but as I did the firefighter side of it (the program), I decided I really like that,” he said.

Esquibel said he embraced the more physical side of the training even though it was a lot of hard work. He’s now moving on to the next phase of the academy, EMS training, which will prepare him for taking care of patients so that he can enter the workforce upon graduation and provide critically needed services to people in the community.

MISD students are eligible to apply for the academy starting in January of their 10th grade year. If accepted, coursework will begin at the start of the following school year. You can learn more about the program here.