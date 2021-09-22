MHS homecoming parade to take new route

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland High School’s homecoming parade will have a new route for 2021, due to construction along “A” Street.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on September 23. The new route will start in front of the school on Illinois, and end with a pep rally at Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to the pep rally, which will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing.

Please see the parade route details below:

Streets along the route will be closed by 5:15 p.m. to make way for the parade.

Legacy High School’s Homecoming Parade is scheduled for October 7. Look for more information as that date approaches.