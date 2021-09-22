MHS homecoming parade to take new route

News

by: Erica Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Midland High School

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland High School’s homecoming parade will have a new route for 2021, due to construction along “A” Street. 

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on September 23. The new route will start in front of the school on Illinois, and end with a pep rally at Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to the pep rally, which will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing.

Please see the parade route details below:

Streets along the route will be closed by 5:15 p.m. to make way for the parade.

Legacy High School’s Homecoming Parade is scheduled for October 7. Look for more information as that date approaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss