MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Fire Department received a donation from the Chevron Corporation Thursday morning.

Representatives from Chevron visited the Central Fire Station to present a check for $132,750.

MFD says the money will go toward the purchase of seven Lucas Chest Compression Systems, or automated CPR devices.

The department says, thanks to this donation, all of their ambulances will be equipped with one of these devices.