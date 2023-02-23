MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department will be hosting a free car seat check event on Monday, February 27.

Certified safety technicians will be inspecting car seats and booster seats to ensure they are installed correctly. Please bring your child and know their weight and height.

The event will be at the Central Fire Department at 1500 W. Wall St. from 1pm to 3pm.

Appointments are not required for the event, but if you would like to schedule an appointment or have any questions please call Autum Stewart or Brianne Garcia at the Midland Fire Department.