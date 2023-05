MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department is set to host its annual event, Wet N’ Wild.

Firefighters will be at CJ Kelly Park on Monday June 5th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with water slides, water polo games, and an obstacle course. The free, family friendly event is part of the 2023 Midland Health Wellness Tour which kicks off Thursday, June 1.

A full list of Wellness Tour events can be found here.