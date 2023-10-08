MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Fire Department is putting on their “Trunk or Treat” Safety Fair and Open House later this month, providing children and parents the opportunity to receive safety, health, and fire education in a fun Halloween carnival atmosphere. This includes CPR training and stroke recognition education.

The event will also feature carnival games, bucket rides, a combat challenge, fire prevention, and fire hose practice.

In past years, the City of Midland has shut down six street blocks, more than 40 organizations were manning game booths, with MFD distributing over 2,000 pounds of candy to attendees.

MFD says that more 8,000 people were in attendance in 2022.

The Safety Fair and Open House will be at the Central Fire Station, located at 1500 West Wall, on Saturday, October 21st from 10am to 2pm.

This event is free and open to the public.