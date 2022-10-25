MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As children across the Basin prepare to go door to door collecting sweets, the Midland Fire Department is sharing some tips on how to keep the holiday safe and fire free.

“Our main thing we want to talk about is decorations- we want to be cautious of having flammable decorations next to heat sources, electrical sources, or open flames. We highly suggest that you don’t have any kind of decorations blocking exits to your home. And we also want to make sure that if you’re going to utilize candles, that you keep it away from any kind of flammable materials,” said Diego Fierro, Fire Inspector.

MFD also shared some advice on making sure costumes are safe, especially in dark spaces.

“We want to make sure that if you have any kind of loose clothing, that it’s not flammable. If you’re going to be walking around with the children at night or in low lighting, have glow sticks or flashlights.”

The community is asked to be mindful of children walking in roadways, in medians, or along curbs and drivers are also asked to enter and exit driveways carefully and watch for children in dark clothing.