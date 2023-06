MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by the Midland Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the 4100 block of South County Road 1226 at about 12:30am on Thursday, June 29th.

The fire originated from a vehicle parked adjacent to a trailer. Aggravated by strong winds, the fire spread quickly, engulfing two trailers in its path before being extinguished. Both trailers were a total loss, with a third trailer suffering moderate heat damage.

No injuries were reported.